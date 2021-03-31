Kosovo's new FM says she considers the opening of country's embassy in Jerusalem to be “a done deal”

Kosovo's new foreign minister says she considers the opening of the country's embassy in Jerusalem to be “a done deal," AP reported.
Asked about the pressure that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan put on the new Kosovo government to reconsider the recent opening of the Kosovo embassy in Jerusalem, she said: “I believe that the issue of our embassy in Israel is a done deal. Why is it a done deal? Because we cannot get involved in diplomatic adventures to reconsider an issue that already has ended,” Gervalla said during the Tuesday night interview with online news site Kallxo.com.
According to her, Kosovo wants to strengthen ties with Israel, but also wants to have “a good friendship, good ties with Palestinian authorities.”
Kosovo established diplomatic relations with Israel on February 1, and earlier this month announced the opening of an embassy in western Jerusalem.
The moves follow a White House summit attended in September by former Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, along with then-US Donald Trump and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
Erdogan asked Kosovo to reconsider its decision in a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Albin Kurti after he took office last week.