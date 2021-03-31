Armenia PM: Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is embodiment of patriotism, high professionalism

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a message of condolences on the death of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Commandos).
"Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan has passed a brilliant military path and has served the homeland the best with his activities—participating in building of glorious victories for the Armenian people, Armenia, and Artsakh.
He is a hero of the Artsakh Liberation War, commander of the military operation—which is known as a textbook example of military science and testifies to Commandos' knowledge of the military—to liberate Shushi.
Artsakh Hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan is the embodiment of patriotism and high professionalism.
His name will forever remain with glory in Armenian history as a worthy son of the Armenian nation and a devoted soldier whose entire activity has brought joy and pride of victory to the Armenian people," the message reads in part.