Armenia faces COVID-19 3rd wave, Azerbaijanis destroy Armenian monument in Karabakh, 31.03.21 digest
Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 31.03.21:

Telegram channels have released photos of the monument taken in 2020 and 2021 clearly showing that the Azerbaijanis continue to destroy Armenian cultural heritage.

Mayor of Shushi Artsvik Sargsyan told NEWS.am that the monument was erected about a decade ago and added that the Azerbaijanis are currently eliminating everything Armenian in the territories that are currently under their control.

  • In the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, the US Department of State confirmed Turkey’s participation in the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Armenians of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] in fall 2020.

In the section devoted to Armenia, the Department of State said that Azerbaijan, “with Turkish support”, seized control over four territories surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh, while a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement resulted in the peaceful transfer of control over three additional territories to Azerbaijan.

The Department of State also recalls that the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh has been the topic of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Grou since 1995.

His resignation came following notorious footage shared on Facebook that captures him attacking the reporter in one of Yerevan's cafes.

He later commented on the incident noting that he is ready to bear responsibility for his actions.

"As a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, I consider unacceptable the use of violence by an official against any citizen," he said in his resignation statement today expressing his 'intolerance toward violence, both psychological and physical.'

  • Hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), commander of the military operation for the liberation of Shushi, Major General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan died aged 81.

The news was confirmed by doctors at Erebuni Medical Center where the legend had been transferred in a serious condition a few days ago.

Ter-Tadevosyan served in Afghanistan, Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Belarus as part of the Soviet army.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,148 COVID-19 new cases were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 192,639 in the country.

Also, 18 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered in a day, making the respective total 3,515 cases.
