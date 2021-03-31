Armenia science minister: Government to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to Science Committee's budget

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan today told reporters that the Armenian government has decided to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to the budget of the Science Committee and implement new programs.
“It would be wrong to say that an additional AMD 2,000,000,000 will solve the problems in the field of science in Armenia, but the government is disposed to add nearly AMD 5,000,000,000 next year. However, it’s not only about adding funds. There has to be a clear-cut outcome. The Science Committee is making serious efforts and has held a discussion on its plan with the government,” Dumanyan said.