News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia science minister: Government to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to Science Committee's budget
Armenia science minister: Government to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to Science Committee's budget
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan today told reporters that the Armenian government has decided to add AMD 2,000,000,000 to the budget of the Science Committee and implement new programs.

“It would be wrong to say that an additional AMD 2,000,000,000 will solve the problems in the field of science in Armenia, but the government is disposed to add nearly AMD 5,000,000,000 next year. However, it’s not only about adding funds. There has to be a clear-cut outcome. The Science Committee is making serious efforts and has held a discussion on its plan with the government,” Dumanyan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos