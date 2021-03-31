News
Wednesday
March 31
Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan
Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan today sent a telegram of condolence to the Ter-Tadevosyans on the occasion of the death of his friend-in-combat, renowned military figure, Major-General of the Armed Forces of Armenia Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.

Armenian News-NEWS.am presents the text of the condolence telegram.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan. He joined our several friends-in-combat who chose to die for the homeland.

Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan unconditionally served the homeland his whole life. He made great contributions to army construction and the organizing of the struggle for the liberation of Artsakh.

I want to believe that the unbreakable spirit of the Armenians will be reawakened, and the new generation of Armenians who worship the country will organize a new ‘Wedding in the Mountains’ like we did, as the greatest tribute to the heroes of their nation.

I express deep condolences and support to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s family, relatives and close ones and all of our friends-in-combat.

Rest in peace, soldier of the homeland!”
