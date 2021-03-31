Karabakh President sends telegram of condolence on occasion of death of Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan has sent a telegram of condolence to hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan’s family. The telegram reads as follows:

“Hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, our beloved Komandos, died today, and this is a difficult and severe loss for the Armenian people. It’s an indescribable pain for all of us and those who were lucky to know and work with the skillful and experienced military figure and great-souled man. He was a great Armenian vested with high human and moral virtues.

Ter-Tadevosyan maximally shared his vast knowledge and experience to organize homeland defense and strengthen defensibility of the homeland. He joined the Armenian national movement for the liberation of Artsakh in the beginning and made an invaluable contribution to the formation of the army of Artsakh.

On behalf of the people and authorities of Artsakh and myself, I express deep condolence and support to the family, relatives and friends-in-combat of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan. Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan will always be a part of the heroic and modern history of Artsakh.”