Turkish government arrests 19 citizens charged with espionage in the defense industry

The Turkish government has arrested 19 citizens who are charged with espionage in the defense industry and for having ties with the movement of Fetullah Gulen, who is charged with organizing a coup d’état in Ankara in 2016, ODA TV reports, adding that raids are taking place in five states.
The accused are former employees of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and employees of Aselsan.
The Turkish government has laid off over 120,000 public servants, suspecting them of having ties with the Gulen movement, and has arrested tens of thousands of people after the failed coup d’état.