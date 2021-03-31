News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
March 31
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations
Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Hovhannes Harutyunyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and discussed the prospects for trade and economic relations, as well as relations in the fields of education and culture, as reported on the Facebook page of the Regional Governor’s Office of Shirak Province.

Harutyunyan talked about the centuries-old friendly relations between Armenia and Russia and particularly highlighted the involvement and presence of Russia in Shirak Province.

“Shirak Province serves as one of the best examples of the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples and has been cooperating with a number of regions of the Russian Federation for quite a long time. I’m certain that our decentralized cooperation will lead to major results. I express Shirak Province’s willingness to cooperate and implement new programs within the scope of its powers and potential,” the regional governor said.

In his turn, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia expressed gratitude for the reception and affirmed the need for deepening of cooperation, adding that Shirak Province is a province with great perspectives and potential, the use of which needs to be primary for Russia and Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia Supreme Court's Judicial Department hosts Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation
The leadership of the Judicial Department thoroughly...
 Armenia parliament speaker awards Russia Federation Council chair with National Assembly Medal of Honor
For her considerable contribution to the protection of universal values, human rights and freedoms…
 Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation received by Russia Supreme Court Chief Justice
During the meeting held in a warm and...
 Kremlin comments on Armenia PM Pashinyan's intention to resign
Russian presidential spokesman Peskov…
 Opposition MP: Prosperous Armenia Party to submit bill on establishing new military-political alliance with Russia
Earlier, in the second and final...
 Russia Ambassador says he has always had contacts with various political forces in Armenia
According to Kopirkin, the political forces...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos