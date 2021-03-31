Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations

Governor of Shirak Province of Armenia Hovhannes Harutyunyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and discussed the prospects for trade and economic relations, as well as relations in the fields of education and culture, as reported on the Facebook page of the Regional Governor’s Office of Shirak Province.
Harutyunyan talked about the centuries-old friendly relations between Armenia and Russia and particularly highlighted the involvement and presence of Russia in Shirak Province.
“Shirak Province serves as one of the best examples of the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples and has been cooperating with a number of regions of the Russian Federation for quite a long time. I’m certain that our decentralized cooperation will lead to major results. I express Shirak Province’s willingness to cooperate and implement new programs within the scope of its powers and potential,” the regional governor said.
In his turn, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia expressed gratitude for the reception and affirmed the need for deepening of cooperation, adding that Shirak Province is a province with great perspectives and potential, the use of which needs to be primary for Russia and Armenia.