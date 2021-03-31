Aliyev presents demands related to Zangezur once again

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented demands related to Zangezur once again, referring to it as ‘an ancient land of Azerbaijan’.

According to him, currently, ‘active efforts are being made with respect to the corridor of Zangezur’. “Zangezur, the ancient land of Azerbaijan, will now link Azerbaijan to the Turkic world since the transport, communication and infrastructure projects passing through Zangezur will consolidate the entire Turkic world and will create additional opportunities for other countries, including Armenia,” Aliyev said during his speech at the non-official summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, Interfax-Azerbaijan reports.

Aliyev stated that Armenia doesn’t have railway communication with its ally Russia and declared that ‘the communication can be established through the territory of Azerbaijan’, adding that Armenia also doesn’t have railway communication with its neighboring Iran and that it can be ensured through Nakhchivan.

Aliyev also mentioned that a new transport corridor will be created through Nakhchivan that will link Turkey and Central Asia to Europe.

According to him, “there is no territorial unit called “Nagorno-Karabakh” now. “Azerbaijan solved this issue, achieved its historic victory and has launched restoration works in the destroyed territories,” he said.