Karabakh 3rd President sends condolence telegram on occasion of death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Third President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Bako Sahakyan today sent a telegram of condolence to the Ter-Tadevosyans on the occasion of the death of Major-General of the Armed Forces of Armenia Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am presents the text of the telegram:
“I was very saddened by the news about the death of hero of Artsakh Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan.
He made an invaluable contribution to the functioning and development of Armenian statehood and the Defense Army. Ter-Tadevosyan is associated with the victories that were scored during the battle for the liberation of Artsakh, and it will always be in our hearts.
At this difficult moment, I express deep condolences to the hero’s family, relatives and friends and all Armenians.”