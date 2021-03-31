Armenia 2nd President expresses condolences on occasion of death of Artsakh hero Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has sent a telegram of condolence to the Ter-Tadevosyans on the occasion of the death of Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan, as reported the Office of the 2nd President of Armenia to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that hero of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the legendary Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos) died at Erebuni Medical Center today after being admitted to the medical center in grave condition.
Major-General Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was born on May 22, 1939 in Tbilisi (capital of the Georgian Soviet Socialist Republic). He graduated from the military training school in Baku and continued his studies at the Transport and Rear Military Academy of Leningrad. He was also the legendary commander of the military operation that led to the liberation of Shushi.