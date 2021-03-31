Karabakh Parliament Speaker convenes working consultation

Speaker of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Artur Tovmasyan today convened a working consultation and decided to set up a task force to recommend relevant supplements and amendments to the Law on the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, as reported the Media and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly of Artsakh.
The task force has been assigned to start completing its tasks on April 1 and submit recommendations on the amendments and supplements to the Law on Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly on May 10.