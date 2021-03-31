Armenian citizens' initiative: We'll be ready to form a coalitional bloc and go to elections

We’ll be ready to form a coalitional bloc and go to the elections. This is what representative of the “Third Power” citizens’ initiative, Director of Tovmasyan Charity Foundation Artak Tovmasyan said during a discussion today.

In response to those who accuse him of having ties with certain forces, Tovmasyan explained that he has made the most investments during the administration of the incumbent government.

“The most important thing for us is state interests. Armenia has never seen such a decline in economy, politics and psychological disposition of society as it is seeing now, and the situation will grow deeper. In such a situation, we have two options — either to give up and continue to witness the decline or learn lessons and get back on our feet. I choose the second option. I have always seen our nation united as one. We need to stand united as one for our country’s development,” he added.

Tovmasyan emphasized that he had proposed investment programs after Nikol Pashinyan offered him to share his ideas, including ideas for improvement of the business climate, but the authorities haven’t done anything but create obstacles over the past two-and-a-half years.

“The same goes for the lack of proper support to businesses during the pandemic. Many people think the elections will be held and everything will be fine, but the number one issue today is the incumbent government’s resignation. There are no ‘blacks’ and ‘whites’ for me. There are only professionals. The country needs to be governed by professionals,” he concluded.