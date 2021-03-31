Alexey Navalny declares hunger strike

Russian blogger Alexey Navalny has declared a hunger strike, claiming that the invited doctor isn’t allowed to see him, RIA Novosti reports.
“I have declared a hunger strike with the demand that the law is enforced and the invited doctor is allowed to see me. So, I’m lying down with hunger, but on two feet for now,” Navalny wrote on Instagram.
Earlier, after Navalny’s attorney Olga Mikhailova visited her client in prison, she told RIA Novosti about the blogger’s health problems and mentioned that his leg and back hurt.
On February 2, the court in Simyonovsk of Moscow ruled to annul the conditional punishment for Navalny under the case of Yves Roche and replace it with three-and-a-half years in prison under a general regime.