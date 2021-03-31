Armenia PM: National football team's victory over Romania is dedicated to Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan and all fallen brothers

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan posted on his Facebook page a comment on the Armenia national football team’s victory over Romania and shared a video showing how Armenian drivers are honking as they celebrate the team’s victory.
The Facebook post reads as follows:
“To win after defeats, to win while being defeated, score a volitional victory…
Indeed, today’s victory of the Armenia national football team is dedicated to Komandos [Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan] and all of our fallen brothers.”
Today the Armenia national football team played against the Romanian national team and scored a fantastic victory (3-2).