Mobile cities for Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh to be ready by April 5

Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Dmitry Bulgakov today told reporters that the mobile cities for Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh will be ready for exploitation no later than April 5 and that a mobile hospital will be open for the peacekeepers by the end of April.

As reported the press service of the Ministry of Defense, Bulgakov attended the opening and habilitation ceremony of another bloc-module city for the peacekeepers in Stepanakert.

Bulgakov informed that, by the decision of Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergey Shoygu, a mobile hospital is under construction in Nagorno-Karabakh where, if necessary, peacekeepers will be provided with quality assistance by a special medical union. He also recalled that it has already been a few years since the Ministry of Defense started building bloc-module cities for the Russian Armed Forces in remote areas and in places in the territory of Russia that are hard to pass.

There are 589 military constructors and 45 units of technical equipment involved in the construction of the cities. In addition, the logistics specialists of the Ministry of Defense carry out additional tasks in order to improve the look and landscape the areas near the block module cities.

The modules in the cities are equipped with beds, closets, tables and chairs, shower caps, as well as domestic appliances (laundry machines, TV sets, air conditioners, etc). There is a gym, bathroom, doctor’s office, drying room, room for cleaning uniforms, resting room, an office, etc.