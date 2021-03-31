News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
531.17
EUR
622.96
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Driver hits pedestrian near restaurant in Yerevan, killing her and fleeing the scene
Driver hits pedestrian near restaurant in Yerevan, killing her and fleeing the scene
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Today at around 8 p.m. the driver of a car of an unknown brand and license plate number ran over a 60-65-year-old female pedestrian near Renaissance Restaurant Complex in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.

The pedestrian died on the spot, and the driver left her helpless and fled the scene.

Police officers arrived at the scene and, by the decision of head of the investigative group, a criminal case was launched.

Police and investigators are taking the necessary operational intelligence and investigative actions to identify the deceased pedestrian and the driver who ran over the latter and to find the driver and the car.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Amnesty applied to former head of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan's security staff
Earlier, another criminal charge—abuse of office—had been brought against Ghazaryan…
 Armenia man, 32, injured in landmine explosion
A resident of Davit Bek village of Kapan town…
 Car of Armenia Kotayk Province's general jurisdiction court judge robbed in Yerevan
When the police arrived at the...
 8 people arrested in Egypt as trains collided leaving 18 people killed
The death toll from the disaster...
 Two 18-year-old Yerevan citizens caught while trying to steal railway communication cable
Since the beginning of this year, there has been a...
 Artsakh emergency service: Man hits landmine while operating tractor
While carrying out agricultural work in the Martakert region...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos