Driver hits pedestrian near restaurant in Yerevan, killing her and fleeing the scene

Today at around 8 p.m. the driver of a car of an unknown brand and license plate number ran over a 60-65-year-old female pedestrian near Renaissance Restaurant Complex in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.
The pedestrian died on the spot, and the driver left her helpless and fled the scene.
Police officers arrived at the scene and, by the decision of head of the investigative group, a criminal case was launched.
Police and investigators are taking the necessary operational intelligence and investigative actions to identify the deceased pedestrian and the driver who ran over the latter and to find the driver and the car.