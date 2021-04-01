Newspaper: New developments in case of Armenia parliament bloody massacre of 1999

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: During 2020, a number of investigative and judicial actions were carried out in the criminal case under investigation by the RA NSS Investigation Department on the organizers of the October 27, 1999 terrorism in the RA NA [National Assembly].
Zhoghovurd daily has learned that more than a dozen people (…) have been questioned to find out the persons involved in the used weapons and ammunition.
Numerous confiscations were made during the mentioned period on the basis of the decisions made by the body conducting the proceedings. It is about trial [case] volumes, recordings attached to the criminal case and other materials.
According to our information, in order to find out the full circumstances of the case on the basis of the factual data obtained as a result of the litigation carried out during the investigation, a number of investigative hypotheses have been put forward to find out the full circumstances of the incident and an investigation plan has been drawn up to check them.
At present, relevant litigation is still being carried out in order to find out the full circumstances of the bloody massacre that took place in the RA NA on October 27, 1999, as well as to ensure the comprehensive, complete, and objective investigation of the case.