Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh get more than 3,500 requests for assistance at their citizen reception center

MOSCOW. – The citizen reception center continues its activities at the Stepanakert humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)], the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
There is already a hotline there to search for missing servicemen, provide humanitarian assistance, help find work, and gather information on other problematic topics.
More than 3,500 people have turned to the reception center for help; including, more than 800 such applications from the aforesaid hotline.
The search for the missing is carried out by the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides.
Also, the abovementioned humanitarian response center of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has started delivering targeted humanitarian aid.
Within a few days, the Russian military delivered more than 16.5 tons of humanitarian aid to the people of Nagorno-Karabakh.