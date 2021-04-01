First attempt to convene Armenia legislature council meeting fails

The first attempt to convene a meeting of the Council of the National Assembly (NA) failed Thursday morning because the MPs of the two opposition factions did not show up, and therefore a quorum was not ensured.

But later it became known that the second attempt to convene a this meeting was successful, as the NA Council’s absent members from the majority My Step faction were in attendance this time, and therefore there was a quorum and the agenda was approved.

This means that a special sitting of the National Assembly will be convened at 11am, and the amendments to the Electoral Code are on the agenda.