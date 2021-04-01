News
Second attempt to hold Armenia National Assembly Council meeting succeeds
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

It became possible to convene a meeting of the Council of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia in the second attempt Thursday, and the agenda was approved.

The first attempt took place at 9.30am, but that meeting of the NA Council failed, as the representatives of the two opposition parliamentary factions did not show up, whereas not all of the majority faction representatives were in attendance.

Later, however, the absent members from the majority faction showed up and the NA Council meeting took place.

This means that a special sitting of the National Assembly will be convened at 11am, and the amendments to the Electoral Code are on the agenda.

