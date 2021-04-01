News
Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Karabakh
Search for fallen servicemen’s remains continues in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) rescue squads on Thursday continue their search for the bodies of the fallen servicemen—this time, in the direction of Avetaranots village of the Askeran region and in the Martuni region. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations.

To date, 1,526 bodies have been found and retrieved from areas now outside the jurisdiction of Artsakh.

And according to preliminary data, 26 of these bodies are of civilians.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
