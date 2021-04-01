News
Aliyev considers risks of aggravation of situation in Karabakh to be minimal
Aliyev considers risks of aggravation of situation in Karabakh to be minimal
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev considers the risks of aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] to be minimal. He made such an assessment when receiving Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The post-conflict situation is generally developing positively, the risks of escalation are minimal," Aliyev said at the meeting.

To note, however, the provocative actions by the Azerbaijani military have become more frequent in recent times. Just recently, vehicles with Armenian license plates have been damaged twice.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
