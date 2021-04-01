News
Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone
Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan on Wednesday received Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent that is stationed in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict zone to monitor the ceasefire there.

During the meeting, organizational matters of ensuring security and cooperation were discussed, and the importance of ensuring the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan and the search for missing persons was stressed, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Davtyan thanked Muradov for the effective activities and the efforts by the aforesaid Russian peacekeeping contingent.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
