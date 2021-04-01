Container ship Ever Given not to be released from Suez Canal

The huge container ship Ever Given, which ran aground and caused a traffic jam of hundreds of ships, will not be released from the Suez Canal until the investigation of the incident is completed, Al-Arabiya reported referring to the head of the channel's department.

The head noted that it is not yet known how long the investigation will last: investigators have already interrogated the ship's crew on Wednesday.

Ever Given is under the long-term management of the Taiwanese Evergreen Group. It ran aground on March 23 in the southern part of the Suez Canal, which has no backup. On Monday, March 29, the container ship was briefly floated, but due to strong winds, it again blocked the canal. A few hours later, Ever Given was still able to budge. Navigation resumed by Monday evening.