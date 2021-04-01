Bright Armenia faction leader: National Assembly snap elections’ legitimacy is questioned from now on

YEREVAN. – The ruling political majority, in fact, adopts a new Electoral Code without the support of opposition forces. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party and head of its faction in the National Assembly (NA), stated this at Thursday’s special sitting of the NA during the discussion of the bill on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code.

"With that, from now, on the snap parliamentary elections expected on June 20 are questioned. I officially declare that the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections is from now on in doubt if the rules of the ‘game’ are changing," Marukyan added.

Also, the opposition MP stated that in fact, people in Armenia are being deprived of the opportunity to elect a president, mayors, and parliamentarians. "With your Electoral Code, you [the ruling bloc] will dig a political ‘graveyard’ for yourselves. This will be your end because the [political] force that adopts a constitution or an electoral code for itself is, in fact, beheading itself. So, adopt this [electoral] code and go along the way you are going. We will return to the people the right to elect a president, MPs, and mayors," Marukyan added addressing the parliament majority faction.

As reported earlier, at this NA special sitting, the lawmakers passed—in the first reading—the bill on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code.

A total of 81 MPs voted in favor of this legislative initiative. The opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions, however, boycotted the voting

Thus, the ruling My Step bloc managed to amend—with the support of several independent MPs—the Electoral Code, and these amendments envisage the abolition of the "rating" voting system—the election of MP candidates by regional electoral lists.