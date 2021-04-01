News
Armenia legislature speaker: Parliament will reconvene in 3.5-6 hours
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The parliament will continue its work in 3.5 to 6 hours and start discussing—in the second and final reading—the adoption of the draft amendments to the Electoral Code. Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan stated this at Thursday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia.

As reported earlier, at this NA special sitting, the lawmakers passed—in the first reading—the bill on amendments and addenda to the Electoral Code.

A total of 81 MPs voted in favor of this legislative initiative. The opposition Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia factions, however, boycotted the voting

Thus, the ruling My Step bloc managed to amend—with the support of several independent MPs—the Electoral Code, and these amendments envisage the abolition of the "rating" voting system which is the election of MP candidates by regional electoral lists.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
