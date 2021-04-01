President: Artsakh territorial integrity restoration is on authorities’ agenda

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Wednesday paid a working visit to the Martuni region, and met with the residents of Martuni town and several other communities.
In his remarks, the President touched upon the need to overcome security and social problems and development the economy, the Artsakh President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the President stressed that the restoration of Artsakh's territorial integrity in a political way—and at least within the borders of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast—is on the agenda of Artsakh authorities.