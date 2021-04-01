Armenia Ombudsman congratulates Assyrians on their New Year

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has congratulated representatives of the Assyrian community on the occasion of Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year.
Armenian News-NEWS.am presents the text of the congratulatory message which reads as follows:
“Dear representatives of the Assyrian community in Armenia, I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Kha b-Nisan, the Assyrian New Year. May this ancient holiday, which symbolizes the renaissance of nature, bring health and happiness to the families of the friendly Assyrians.
As the Human Rights Defender, I deem it important for national minorities living in Armenia to have the opportunity to maintain and develop their national traditions and values.
I would like for the Assyrian community in Armenia, which is a sector of all Assyrians of the world, to continue to maintain and develop its centuries-old culture and literature.”