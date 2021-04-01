News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia Civic Council member Tatul Manaseryan: Re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic
Armenia Civic Council member Tatul Manaseryan: Re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


More and more people are joining the Civic Council established by Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), and this will be ongoing. This is what member of the Civic Council, economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters today.

He cited the ‘political testament’ of Komandos in which the latter had stated the following: “In order to get out of the difficult situation created at this fatal moment, it is necessary to set up a civic council, the members of which will be Armenian intellectuals and public and political figures trusted by the Armenian people. It is necessary to build a viable and powerful Nation-State through all viable and efficient forces.”

According to Manaseryan, the Civic Council is already in action and supports the consolidation of other forces. “We are certain that the re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic. I must say that it can be liberated through the military and in other ways, but for that, Armenians need to unite as one. In this sense, the Civic Council has twelve committees, each of which has mobilized its resources, and this will be ongoing,” Manaseryan said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov, Bayramov discuss course of implementation of agreements over Karabakh
According to the press service of the...
 Russian MFA: Moscow supports caring attitude towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno-Karabakh
On March 25, 2021, BBC News reported...
 Russian FM to discuss situation in Karabakh with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan
"During the talks, it is planned to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation...
 Another dead body is found in Artsakh village
According to preliminary data, it is of a civilian…
 Putin, Aliyev discuss situation around Karabakh
President of Russia Vladimir Putin and...
 Armenia army chief receives commander of Russia peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh conflict zone
The importance of ensuring the return of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan and the search for missing persons was stressed during their talk…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos