Armenia Civic Council member Tatul Manaseryan: Re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic

More and more people are joining the Civic Council established by Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan (Komandos), and this will be ongoing. This is what member of the Civic Council, economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters today.
He cited the ‘political testament’ of Komandos in which the latter had stated the following: “In order to get out of the difficult situation created at this fatal moment, it is necessary to set up a civic council, the members of which will be Armenian intellectuals and public and political figures trusted by the Armenian people. It is necessary to build a viable and powerful Nation-State through all viable and efficient forces.”
According to Manaseryan, the Civic Council is already in action and supports the consolidation of other forces. “We are certain that the re-liberation of Shushi is fully realistic. I must say that it can be liberated through the military and in other ways, but for that, Armenians need to unite as one. In this sense, the Civic Council has twelve committees, each of which has mobilized its resources, and this will be ongoing,” Manaseryan said.