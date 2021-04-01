Armenia Civic Council member: We will run in the snap parliamentary elections

Setting a goal to run in the elections may be viewed as cheap. This is what member of the Civic Council of Armenia, economist Tatul Manaseryan told reporters today, touching upon the question whether the Civic Council will run in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections or not.
“Our goal is to work for the future of Armenia and form a nation-state, but nobody can avoid elections. The Civic Council also has its stance on the elections, and we will run in them,” he said, adding that the Civic Council’s slogan is “Consolidated Armenians, Powerful Armenia”.