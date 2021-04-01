News
Newly appointed UK Ambassador presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia John Gallagher presented his Letters of Credence to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

The press service of the President reports that the newly appointed Ambassador said he is glad to represent the United Kingdom in Armenia and conveyed the greetings of Her Majesty.

President Sarkissian congratulated Gallagher on assuming office and expressed certainty that the newly appointed Ambassador will put in all efforts for further enrichment and advancement of the Armenian-British interstate agenda.

Attaching importance to full use of the potential for cooperation, President Sarkissian and Ambassador Gallagher particularly indicated the spheres of economy, science, education and artificial intelligence as prospective directions for cooperation. They stated that both countries can work together to resist the global challenges, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
