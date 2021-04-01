Nord Stream 2 speaks on activity of warships in gas pipeline construction zone

Nord Stream 2 AG announced the increased activity of warships and civilian vessels in the area of the pipeline laying. These actions are provocative and can lead to emergency damage to the gas pipeline, Branch Director of Nord Stream 2 AG, the project operator, Andrei Minin, told reporters.
According to him, after the resumption of the construction of the offshore section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in January 2021, increased activity of warships, aircraft, and helicopters, as well as civilian vessels of foreign states, whose actions are often clearly provocative in nature, has been observed in the work area.
Minin recalled that during the implementation of such projects, a 1.5-mile safety zone is established, which should not be entered by ships not participating in the construction.