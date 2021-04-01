Ardshinbank upgrades its branches in Hrazdan and Dilijan (PHOTOS)

Ardshinbank has completely modernized its branches in Hrazdan and Dilijan. Starting from March 31, the residents of Hrazdan and Dilijan towns are being served in the renovated, modern branches of Ardshinbank. The most important thing in the branches is not the renovation, but the new comfortable conditions of customer service, the 24/7 section for self-service and the Bank's approach to make all banking services available to the residents and business entities of the regions, even to the most remote regions. The opening ceremony was attended by the bank executives, officials and customers.
In his welcoming speech, Tavush Governor Hayk Chobanyan particularly mentioned that Tavush region has great opportunities for business development, which is impossible without available financial tools. "We have the opportunity and the potential for huge investment projects and in this sense cooperation between business entities and the bank is very important. We consider Ardshinbank's investment and reopening of the renovated branch not only as an improvement in the quality of services, but also as introduction of new content for regional development, especially for businesses.”
The renovated branches will operate in Hrazdan at 5/1, Spandaryan Street on Monday - Friday from 09:15 to 16:45; in Dilijan, at 60, Myasnikyan Street on Monday - Friday from 09:15 to 16: 45.
Arsen Tamazyan, Ardshinbank Deputy Retail Business Director- Head of the Executive Board, thanked the customers of Hrazdan and Dilijan branches for their cooperation, trust and loyalty, noting: "We try to do our best so that every customer, no matter where they are in the region, get fast quality services. We are already reopening the 54th and 5th branches out of 60 within the framework of a large-scale branch network modernization program.”
Ardshinbank branch network is one of the largest in Armenia. Today the bank has 60 operating branches in Yerevan and all regions of Armenia.
Ardshinbank is regulated by the Central Bank of RA.