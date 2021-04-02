News
Over 7,000 minks contract COVID-19 in Lithuania
Over 7,000 minks contract COVID-19 in Lithuania
Region:World News
Theme: Society

More than 7,000 minks have been infected with the COVID-19 on a mink farm in the Radviliškis district of Lithuania, Sputnik Lithuania reports referring to the state food and veterinary service of the republic.

This outbreak has become the fourth in the specified area, and the authorities have not yet been able to stop the spread of the infection. Experts suggest that the cause of the mass infection could be the presence of a coronavirus in one of the farmworkers.

All animals infected with COVID-19 will be isolated and exterminated.
