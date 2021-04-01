Slovakia parliament adopts Nagorno-Karabakh resolution

At Thursday’s session of the Slovak parliament, the National Council unanimously adopted—by 120 votes in favor—the resolution “On Nagorno-Karabakh” tabled by Marian Kery, an MP of the SMER-SD/Social Democrats party, and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the embassy of Armenia in Austria..

The resolution strongly condemns the killings of civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, cultural and religious heritage pillars and monuments, raises concerns about the military involvement of third countries in the recent conflict and their destabilizing role, emphasizes the need for lasting peace, notes that the process of determining the future legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) should be carried out under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and expresses a deep concern that all POWs and other detainees have not been released yet in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law—in particular, of the 1949 Geneva Convention.

Also, the resolution calls on the Slovak government, the European Union, and international organizations to ensure that the charges of war crimes are properly investigated, that all POWs and civilians are released immediately, and that international humanitarian organizations enter Nagorno-Karabakh without restrictions.

To note, this is the second resolution which the Slovak National Council has adopted on the recent 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh,. The first resolution, entitled “On the Ongoing Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” was adopted by the Slovak parliament on October 22, 2020.