Russian FM to discuss situation in Karabakh with FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Karabakh during separate meetings with the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Thursday, the MFA spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted.
"During the talks, it is planned to discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the implementation of the agreement between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9 last year and January 11 this year, as well as a number of regional and international issues," Zakharova said.