News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
WTO head urges to expand vaccine production capacity of developing countries
WTO head urges to expand vaccine production capacity of developing countries
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The World Trade Organization head, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, called for increasing the capacity of developing countries to produce vaccines. 

She called the significant imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines, which mostly favors wealthy developed countries, unacceptable, Reuters reported.

The WTO Director-General said she supports the creation of a structure that will give developing countries some automation and access to technology transfer vaccine production during future pandemics.

The idea that only 10 countries currently have 70% of vaccines is really unacceptable, Okonjo-Iweala told reporters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
German President gets 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccination
Steinmeier said he trusts the vaccines authorized in Germany...
 Embassies of 12 countries closed in North Korea amid shortage of goods and medicines
The list of embassies includes the UK, Venezuela, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Nigeria, Pakistan, Poland...
 Six new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,492 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 Chinese experts urge to expand search for COVID-19 origin sources outside China
Experts agreed that the location where the first case was detected is not necessarily the location of the virus...
 China urges WHO to investigate possibility of COVID-19 leak from US labs
If necessary, WHO can conduct research in lab around the world...
 Seven new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,486 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos