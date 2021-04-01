WTO head urges to expand vaccine production capacity of developing countries

The World Trade Organization head, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, called for increasing the capacity of developing countries to produce vaccines.
She called the significant imbalance in access to coronavirus vaccines, which mostly favors wealthy developed countries, unacceptable, Reuters reported.
The WTO Director-General said she supports the creation of a structure that will give developing countries some automation and access to technology transfer vaccine production during future pandemics.
The idea that only 10 countries currently have 70% of vaccines is really unacceptable, Okonjo-Iweala told reporters.