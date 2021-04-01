Russian MFA: Moscow supports caring attitude towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno-Karabakh

Moscow supports a caring attitude towards cultural and religious objects in Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions, and this is Moscow’s principled stance. This is what Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said during today’s press conference.
“Russia reaffirms the importance of organizing the UNESCO’s mission to the region quickly and is in contact with the sides in regard to each specific case,” she said.
On March 25, 2021, BBC News reported the destruction of an Armenian church in Jrakan (Jebrayil) by Azerbaijani soldiers. There weren’t even ruins of the church. The destruction of the Green Hour Armenian church in Shushi (occupied by the Azerbaijanis) was reported earlier.