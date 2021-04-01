Armenia parliament adopts, in second reading and fully, the bill on making amendments and supplements to Electoral Code

With 82 votes “in favor”, the National Assembly of Armenia adopted, in the second reading, the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Electoral Code of Armenia during its special session.
The opposition factions boycotted the vote.
The co-authors of the bill are deputies of the National Assembly Arman Babajanyan, Sergey Bagratyan, Vahagn Hovakimyan and Hamazasp Danielyan.
The bill proposes to eliminate the rating electoral system and introduced the electoral system with closed proportional lists.