Armenia, Russia Deputy PMs discuss provision of humanitarian aid to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia and the Russian Federation Mher Grigoryan and Alexei Overchuk today had a meeting in Yerevan, as reported the Government of Armenia.
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the issues related to the provision of humanitarian aid to residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as well as the prospects for the deepening of cooperation between the two countries in the economy, energy, transport, agriculture, infrastructures and healthcare sectors. They also touched upon the activities of the trilateral task force operating under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Ministers and the expert groups.