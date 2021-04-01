Lavrov, Bayramov discuss course of implementation of agreements over Karabakh

The course of implementation of the agreements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, particularly the solutions to the humanitarian issues in Nagorno-Karabakh and the unblocking of economic ties and transport links in the region were discussed during the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Russia Federation and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov held on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Moscow.
According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “there was an exchange of views on current issues in the bilateral relations, including the upcoming high-level contacts, as well as the preparations for the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to be marked in 2022.”
The parties also discussed a number of topics of mutual interest that are on the international agenda.