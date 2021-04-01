Armenia, Turkmenistan FMs praise mutually beneficial cooperation

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today had a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkmenistan, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov on the sidelines of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

As reported the Media and Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, the foreign ministers touched upon a broad range of issues related to the bilateral agenda.

Aivazian and Meredov attached importance to the strengthening of interstate relations and the undertaking of steps aimed at identifying the current potential. In this context, they underscored the importance of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries.

Both parties highly appreciated the mutually beneficial cooperation within the scope of international organizations and exchanged views on issues on the agenda of the CIS. They also touched upon urgent issues on the regional and international agendas and highlighted the preservation of historical monuments and cultural heritage that are important for the peoples of both countries.