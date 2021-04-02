News
French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer
French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The French are promised to return to "normal life" by summer. Health Minister Olivier Veran has assured that the number of coronavirus patients in France’s intensive care units will decrease by the end of April, and the third wave of this disease will end in the country in May, DW reports.

According to him, the French will be able to go on vacation and "practically return to a normal life" already in the summer.

Speaking about the need for a nationwide quarantine and acceleration of the vaccination campaign, the minister noted that if everything goes according to plan, France will be able to reach the peak of the pandemic in 7-10 days.

A nationwide one-month quarantine will go into effect in France on Saturday.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
