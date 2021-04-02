News
Karabakh MP: I don't believe anything the President says
Karabakh MP: I don't believe anything the President says
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

People in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were sending me letters and calling me on the phone telling me that President Arayik Harutyunyan came to Martuni and continued to state that everyone and the internal traitors are to blame for the war. I don’t know who the internal traitors are. All Armenians know that the traitors are the President and his colleague in Armenia. Who does he want to throw the blame on? This is what deputy of the Justice faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh Metakse Hakobyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am today, touching upon the President’s statement about Karmir Shuka village.

“I visited Karmir Shuka about 12 days ago and saw that it’s not safe there. I myself want Armenians to return and live in their settlements, and we’re doing everything to achieve this. When my fellow deputies and I went to Taghavard village, people were surprised and told us we were the first people who had visited them. I didn’t see that the people were in safety, and on the road, I saw a column of Azerbaijanis who were passing through Karmir Shuka, Spitakashen and Shosh. This is why I don’t believe anything Arayik Harutyunyan says,” the MP said.

Yesterday President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan visited Martuni and several other communities where he also talked about Karmir Shuka village and emphasized that in this stage, in terms of self-establishment, every politician in Armenia is using a false agenda of patriotism and trying to blame Artsakh, stating that the latter is allegedly preparing to make certain transactions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
