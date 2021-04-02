News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
532.14
EUR
624.63
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking
Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the information and public relations department of the Armenian government.

The interlocutors discussed the activities of the working group led by the deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the possibilities of unblocking the regional communication infrastructure, and the respective work being carried.

The importance of fulfilling humanitarian agreements and the need to strengthen stability in the region were especially emphasized.

They exchanged views also on the matters that are on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Aivazian points to Lavrov need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan
They met within the framework of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers…
 Chiefs of Armenian and Russian armies' General Staffs discuss regional security issues
As reported the press service of the...
 Meeting of Armenian and Russian FMs kicks off
The Russian foreign minister will hold a...
 Armenia, Russia Deputy PMs discuss provision of humanitarian aid to residents of Nagorno-Karabakh
During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed...
 Armenia Shirak Province governor, Russia Ambassador discuss trade, economic, educational and cultural relations
In his turn, Russia’s Ambassador to...
 Russia Supreme Court's Judicial Department hosts Armenia Supreme Judicial Council delegation
The leadership of the Judicial Department thoroughly...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos