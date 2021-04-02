Armenia premier, Russia deputy PM discuss work on regional unblocking

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned this from the information and public relations department of the Armenian government.
The interlocutors discussed the activities of the working group led by the deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, the possibilities of unblocking the regional communication infrastructure, and the respective work being carried.
The importance of fulfilling humanitarian agreements and the need to strengthen stability in the region were especially emphasized.
They exchanged views also on the matters that are on the agenda of the Armenian-Russian economic cooperation.