Fauci says US may not need COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca

The United States may not need the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine even if approved by regulators, US chief infectious disease physician Anthony Fauci.
According to him, the United States has entered into enough contracts with other manufacturers to vaccinate the entire population and, perhaps, this number of doses will be enough for a booster vaccination, which may take place this fall. Meanwhile, he noted that it has not yet been decided whether the United States will use the AstraZeneca vaccine, Voice of America reports.
More than a dozen countries have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was associated with a rare bleeding disorder and related side effects.
Also in March, US health authorities said the data provided by the company did not provide a complete picture of the drug's effectiveness. A few days later, AstraZeneca published results showing reduced, but still strong, efficacy for its vaccine.