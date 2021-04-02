News
Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?
Newspaper: What is Armenia PM Pashinyan hiding from his political team?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk newspaper of Armenia writes: According to whispers circulating in the political backstage, Nikol Pashinyan, who is still clinging to the seat of Prime Minister, has already compiled the electoral list for his [political] team to run in the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20], but he does not even share with those closest to him as to who are on it.

This has become an occasion for hysterical convulsions within the ruling force, as hints are already being made that the list has undergone considerable changes, especially in terms of the [ruling] CC [Civil Contract] [party] members in the current executive [branch of power].

Due to the uncertain situation that has been created, some of the upper echelons are already seeking asylum—either at any [other political] party or simply abroad.

So, not only Pashinyan Nikol will make unpleasant surprises to his teammates in the near future, but, also, his [political] teammates—to him.
This text available in   Հայերեն
