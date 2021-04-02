Japanese PM's visit to US postponed until mid-April

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's visit to the United States has been postponed until mid-April, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said.
According to him, on April 16, Suga is to meet with US President Joe Biden. The details of the event and the schedule are being agreed.
Suga was expected to meet with Biden on April 9. The Nikkei daily reported that Suga's meeting with Biden had been postponed due to circumstances in the United States.
Suga will be the first foreign leader to visit the United States since Biden took office in January.