Giant concrete flag is erected in front of US Embassy in Cuba's capital
Giant concrete flag is erected in front of US Embassy in Cuba's capital
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

In Cuba, a giant concrete flag is erected in front of the US Embassy in the capital Havana. 

According to AFP, the 12-meter-high flag is on the square, which has been the site of many pro-government rallies, including those against the United States.

This monumental structure is set on our anti-imperialist stage: our flag, which has never been self-serving, and on which a star shines that is only brighter with loneliness, state-owned construction and maintenance company ECOM wrote on its Facebook page.
